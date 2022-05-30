Suvretta Capital Management LLC Takes $26.75 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,745,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Etsy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $82.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.67. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,525 shares of company stock worth $21,504,922. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

