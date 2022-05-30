SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,508 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,556.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,981,000 after purchasing an additional 142,668 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,411,000 after purchasing an additional 76,769 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $728.70.

SIVB opened at $492.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $506.65 and its 200-day moving average is $599.18. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $419.60 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 35.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,609 shares of company stock worth $840,010 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

