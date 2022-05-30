Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives $190.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.89.

SWDBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Danske upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS SWDBY traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.37. 57,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,718. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 9.57%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.89%.

About Swedbank AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

