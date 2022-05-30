Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of Synalloy stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.25. 1,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $166.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. Synalloy has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

In other Synalloy news, CEO Christopher Gerald Hutter bought 4,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Synalloy by 14,179.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Synalloy in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Synalloy by 45.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Synalloy in the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synalloy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

