Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Shares Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.79% of Synlogic worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYBX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Synlogic by 663.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Shares of SYBX opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.56. Synlogic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 3,067.42% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Synlogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.