Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC

Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up about 5.5% of Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $16.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $322.96. The company had a trading volume of 57,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,803. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.87 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.18 and its 200-day moving average is $318.59.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.45.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

