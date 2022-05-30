T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $168.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $129.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.92. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $112.65 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

