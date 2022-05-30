Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Up 88.2% in May

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Taitron Components by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

