Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Stock Price Down 2%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 11,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,462,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Takung Art in the second quarter worth $60,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Takung Art in the first quarter worth $174,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Takung Art by 746.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Takung Art in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Takung Art in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.
Takung Art Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)
