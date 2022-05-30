Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Stock Price Down 2%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 11,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,462,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Takung Art in the second quarter worth $60,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Takung Art in the first quarter worth $174,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Takung Art by 746.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Takung Art in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Takung Art in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

