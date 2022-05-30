TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Update

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

TC Bancshares stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.69. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357. TC Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TC Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

