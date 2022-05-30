TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 618,071 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $49,615,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,136 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNX opened at $102.62 on Monday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $93.49 and a one year high of $130.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.32. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

TD SYNNEX Profile (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.