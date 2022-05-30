Telefónica, S.A. (TEF) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on June 27th

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Telefónica has a payout ratio of 82.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Telefónica to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

Shares of TEF opened at $5.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 1,423.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,843,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,816,000 after buying an additional 1,722,361 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Telefónica by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after buying an additional 1,689,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Telefónica by 1,698.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,469,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Telefónica by 2,213.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 1,072,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telefónica by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,436,000 after buying an additional 649,678 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.11) to €4.68 ($4.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.00 ($4.26) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, New Street Research cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.55.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

