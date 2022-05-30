TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Receives C$42.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$41.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of TSE TIXT opened at C$32.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.63. The company has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.93. TELUS International has a 12-month low of C$26.75 and a 12-month high of C$49.43.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

