TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC – Get Rating) by 360.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360,898 shares during the quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 1.84% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 1,800.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 44,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.94. 28,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,614. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in cannabis industry. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

