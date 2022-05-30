TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys 457,304 Shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. increased its stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) by 1,071.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,304 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.’s holdings in Broadscale Acquisition were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Broadscale Acquisition by 23.6% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 808,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 154,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $994,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,549,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 680.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Broadscale Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of SCLE remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,912. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

