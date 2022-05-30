TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys Shares of 275,000 Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCTSU. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000.
Shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.03. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $10.61.
Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses pursuing opportunities in technology-based healthcare businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.
