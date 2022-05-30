TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys Shares of 275,000 Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCTSU. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000.

Get Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.03. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses pursuing opportunities in technology-based healthcare businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCTSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.