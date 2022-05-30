TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $1.54 Million in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,028,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,542,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,391,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,827,000.

Liberty Resources Acquisition stock traded up $10.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.10. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,644. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

