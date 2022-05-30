TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $3.51 Million in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $991,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000.

FRBNU stock remained flat at $$9.98 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

