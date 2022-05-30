TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases Shares of 200,000 Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIAU. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIAU traded up $9.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,819. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

