TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes $2.46 Million Position in Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRY traded up $10.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,889. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98. Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

