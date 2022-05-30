TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes Position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 402,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 1.82% of Astrea Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASAX. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,725,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its position in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 201.3% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 531,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 354,954 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASAX stock remained flat at $$9.78 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,105. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

