TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes Position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LGVCU. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,060,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $1,881,000.

Shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.97. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,645. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue an acquisition opportunity in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

