TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes Position in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 254,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 1.02% of Magnum Opus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $692,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnum Opus Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Magnum Opus Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,186. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

About Magnum Opus Acquisition (Get Rating)

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.