Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,117 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.28% of Teradyne worth $75,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $51,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 385.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,190,000 after acquiring an additional 413,694 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,159,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 452.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after acquiring an additional 249,160 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.61.

TER traded up $4.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.40. 67,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,121. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.63 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

Teradyne Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.