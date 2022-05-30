The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €102.30 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.30 ($108.83) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LEG. Barclays set a €118.00 ($125.53) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($168.09) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($147.87) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($153.19) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($164.89) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €94.24 ($100.26) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €100.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €112.00. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($79.97) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($104.79).

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.