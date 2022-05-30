The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €102.30 Price Target

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.30 ($108.83) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LEG. Barclays set a €118.00 ($125.53) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($168.09) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($147.87) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($153.19) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($164.89) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €94.24 ($100.26) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €100.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €112.00. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($79.97) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($104.79).

About LEG Immobilien (Get Rating)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.