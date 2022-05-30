The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Announces $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

The Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $40.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $328.58 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $293.90 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.21. The company has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 37.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,856 shares of company stock worth $7,638,522. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

