The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Announces $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
The Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $40.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.
The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $328.58 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $293.90 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.21. The company has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.
In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,856 shares of company stock worth $7,638,522. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
