The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $72.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

