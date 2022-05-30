The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Bought by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. ODP accounts for about 1.7% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ODP by 1,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 701,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 653,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,248,000 after acquiring an additional 550,495 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter worth about $8,381,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 21.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,192,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,464,000 after acquiring an additional 211,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 69.6% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 470,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 192,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ODP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 37,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.83.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 4,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $198,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

