The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Boosted by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after buying an additional 39,049 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TJX Companies by 30.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

