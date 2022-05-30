The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Down 32.4% in May

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,500 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 517,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCTY. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The9 during the fourth quarter worth $3,792,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth $220,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The9 during the third quarter worth $500,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The9 by 7,410.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NCTY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.59. 9,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,551. The9 has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $21.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

