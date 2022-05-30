TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TXMD. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded TherapeuticsMD from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.09. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $69.50.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($2.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 172,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,996 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 72,114 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

