Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 858,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,109 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.7% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $568,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 599.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $32.24 on Monday, hitting $572.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,796. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $563.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $587.11. The company has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,194,942 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

