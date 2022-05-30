ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Stock Price Up 2.9%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 158,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.96.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 232.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:THMO Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:THMO)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.