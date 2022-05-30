ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Stock Price Up 2.9%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 158,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.96.
ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 232.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ThermoGenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:THMO)
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ThermoGenesis (THMO)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.