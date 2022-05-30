Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $339.42 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0640 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $339.42 million and approximately $27.78 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00088850 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018507 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.00271576 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00030197 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.