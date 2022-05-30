Third Security LLC Has $6.49 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Third Security LLC decreased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for 1.9% of Third Security LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Third Security LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 58,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,078. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

