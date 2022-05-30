Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.75.

TITN opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $619.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.00 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,365 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

