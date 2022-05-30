Toople (LON:TOOP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Toople Plc (LON:TOOP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 18500001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,571.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30.
Toople Company Profile (LON:TOOP)
