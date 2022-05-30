Tower Resources (CVE:TWR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.33

Shares of Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 137900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.00.
About Tower Resources (CVE:TWR)
