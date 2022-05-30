Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.39 and the highest is $3.61. Tractor Supply reported earnings of $3.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $9.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.07 to $10.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $2,145,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $6.53 on Wednesday, hitting $192.43. 44,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,750. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.51 and a 200 day moving average of $219.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

