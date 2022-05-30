Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.48 Per Share

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.39 and the highest is $3.61. Tractor Supply reported earnings of $3.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $9.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.07 to $10.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $2,145,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $6.53 on Wednesday, hitting $192.43. 44,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,750. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.51 and a 200 day moving average of $219.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.