Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

TSE:TCL.A traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 68,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,295. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$14.60 and a 1-year high of C$26.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

