Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives $27.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRATF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. SEB Equities cut Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut Traton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Traton from €30.00 ($31.91) to €24.50 ($26.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of Traton stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. Traton has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

