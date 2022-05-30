TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.40. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

