TrezarCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.00 (TZC)

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, TrezarCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrezarCoin has a total market capitalization of $122,269.62 and approximately $18.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,635.94 or 0.99984268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033351 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00199046 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00089241 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00118229 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00198001 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002288 BTC.

TrezarCoin Profile

TrezarCoin (CRYPTO:TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 278,214,350 coins and its circulating supply is 266,214,350 coins. TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

