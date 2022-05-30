TrustSwap (SWAP) Hits Market Capitalization of $35.36 Million

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $35.36 million and $348,130.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,164 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

