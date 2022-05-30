Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Down 30.5% in May

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the April 30th total of 47,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:TOUR traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,201. The company has a market capitalization of $68.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.14. Tuniu has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tuniu by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 196,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

