Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the highest is $1.84. Tyler Technologies also posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.69.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $11.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $362.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,046. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.42 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $327.97 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

