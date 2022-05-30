Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 8.2% of Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $660,733,000 after buying an additional 889,190 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,212,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $412,114,000 after buying an additional 174,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,513,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.67. 1,464,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,726,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on UBER shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.