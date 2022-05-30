Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,819 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 25,492 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $47,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $660,733,000 after buying an additional 889,190 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $635,212,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $412,114,000 after purchasing an additional 174,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.67. 1,464,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,726,539. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.