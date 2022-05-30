Ubex (UBEX) Market Capitalization Hits $552,256.17

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ubex has traded up 66.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $552,256.17 and $11.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008688 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00158847 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000261 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

