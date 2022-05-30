UBS Group Cuts The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target to GBX 720

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from GBX 835 ($10.51) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SGPYY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.33) to GBX 890 ($11.20) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.25) to GBX 700 ($8.81) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.21) to GBX 880 ($11.07) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($9.06) to GBX 730 ($9.19) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $661.63.

Shares of SGPYY opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

About The Sage Group (Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

